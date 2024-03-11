Puducherry CM writes to External Affairs Minister seeking release of fishers from custody of Sri Lankan Navy

March 11, 2024 01:17 pm | Updated 01:18 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Puducherry Chief Minister N. Rangasamy has sought the assistance of External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar to obtain the release of two fishermen from Karaikal and 13 fishermen from Tamil Nadu, from the custody of Sri Lankan Navy.

A letter Mr. Rangasamy wrote to Mr. Jaisankar said the fishers were fishing in their mechanised boats near Kodiyakarai, when Sri Lankan Navy personnel took them into custody, on Sunday, March 10, 2024.

“I request the Minister to take necessary steps with the Government of Sri Lanka for release of the fishermen and their boats,” the Chief Minister said.

As per the details provided in the letter, the two fishermen are from Karaikalmedu and Kilinjalmedu in Karaikal region.

