Puducherry CM urges police to create awareness amongst public on three new criminal laws

Puducherry Chief Minister N. Rangasamy has urged police and judicial officers to create awareness amongst the public on the new criminal laws that have come into force in the country from Monday, July 1, 2024.

Addressing a gathering of police and law officers at an official function to mark the implementation of the three new laws in the Union Territory, the Chief Minister said these legislations were aimed at providing speedy justice to victims and ensuring stringent punishments to criminals.

The Parliament has introduced the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, replacing the Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure and Indian Evidence Act, respectively. The news laws have come into effect from July 1.

“These new laws have provisions to provide stringent punishments to offenders and provide speedy justice to victims. The departments of law and police should conduct awareness campaigns amongst the public to educate them on the new legislations. People should be made aware of the strict punishments for various offences. Maybe awareness amongst the public on the harsh punishments will act as a deterrence to crime,” the Chief Minister said.

The new laws have become essential as the nature of crimes are changing fast, he pointed out. There was a need to create fear amongst the public on punishments for various offences committed, he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Puducherry Home Minister A. Namassivayam said under the new laws, 33 types of criminal offences would invite harsher punishments.

Minister for Public Works and Law, K. Lakshminarayanan, said the new criminal laws were oriented towards providing justice for victims.

Director General of Police B. Srinivas, Inspector General of Police Ajit Kumar Singla and Law Secretary L. S. Sathiyamurthy were among those who attended the inaugural function held at the Government Medical College at Kadirgamam.