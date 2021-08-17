Puducherry CM to take up Statehood issue with PM

The Chief Minister would request the Prime Minister either to accord Statehood or amend the Union Territories Act, 1963, delegating more powers to the elected representatives and officers down the line, a source said

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy will take up the issue of Statehood for Puducherry with Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he calls on him next week.

“There is no change in his stand on the Statehood issue even after an alliance with BJP (the party has been non-committal on getting Statehood). He will certainly raise the issue with the Prime Minister and Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his visit. Details for preparing a memorandum to be submitted to the PM seeking Statehood are being collected by the Chief Minister’s Office,” a top source in the government told The Hindu.

A person close to Mr. Rangasamy said, the Chief Minister is expected to take the COVID-19 vaccine shot in one or two days before he calls on the Prime Minister. He had delayed the vaccination as he got infected by the virus.

The Chief Minister would request the Prime Minister either to accord Statehood or amend the Union Territories Act, 1963, delegating more powers to the elected representatives and officers down the line. As per the provisions of the Act, the administrator of the UT means the Lt Governor.

Mr. Rangasamy had, in his conversations with Ministers and officers close to him, indicated that in the existing administrative set up there was no point in availing of funds or evolving welfare and development programmes as there are no powers with the Chief Minister or Ministers.

“Even the power to clear a file for a bill of around ₹2,000 regarding repair of lifts at the government hospital has to go to Delhi. The Chief Minister is of the view that the entire system got changed in the last five years. Now, the powers are vested with the Lt Governor or Secretaries. What is the point in talking about revival of AFT with private participation when the UT government has no power to even lease the land to an entity,” the source said.

The Chief Minister, the source, said was keen on the Statehood or amending the Act so that more powers could be delegated to the Cabinet and officials down the line of Secretaries. Mr. Rangasamy would also press for a bureaucratic shake-up at the Secretary level when he calls on the PM, the source added.