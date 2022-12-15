Puducherry CM to inaugurate book fair on Friday

December 15, 2022 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The 10-day event will showcase over one lakh titles from 100 odd publishers

The Hindu Bureau

The 26th National Book Fair, the city’s largest annual event for book-lovers, begins on Friday.

The 10-day event at the Vel Sokkanathan Thirumana Nilayam will showcase over one lakh titles from 100 odd publishers.

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy is scheduled to inaugurate the fair at 11 a.m.

According to the Puducherry Writers’ Book Society, the host, eminent writers would participate in interactive sessions with readers.

Apart from rewarding readers making high-value purchases with certificates, the Book Seva and Book Seva Ratna awards will also be conferred on leading publishers and prominent figures in the industry.

