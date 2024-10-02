Puducherry CM stresses on the need to provide information about Central schemes in Tamil

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy has directed officials to ensure that the information related to important Central schemes are given to public in Tamil.

“There are very good schemes launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. But how far those schemes have reached the public was doubtful as there was no proper dissemination of information about the schemes in Tamil ,” he said while participating in a programme here on Wednesday to mark the Swachh Bharat Diwas 2024.

Lieutenant Governor K. Kailashnathan was the chief guest. Mr. Rangasamy said the Swachatha programme was an important initiative of the Prime Minister.

“Myself and Lt. Governor today [Wednesday] flagged off awareness programmes on various Swachatha initiatives. The messages on banners and placards were not in Tamil and I don’t know whether public were able to comprehend the information provided on the placards and banners about the schemes. Even I couldn’t understand the information provided. The Lt. Governor has told me that he has already informed the Prime Minister on the need to provide information about the schemes in Tamil,” the Chief Minister said.

He said the government was spending huge amount for garbage management in the Union Territory. The job of managing solid waste was entrusted to a private firm. However, it was the responsibility of the Local Administration to ensure that the private agency performed its duties in a perfect manner, the Chief Minister said.

Speaking on the occasion, Lt. Governor said Swachatha programme initiated in the country was historic. The responsibility of collection and disposal of solid waste should not be left to the conservancy workers alone, he said adding each individual should take interest in maintaining the streets clean. “Swachatha initiatives should become part of everyone’s daily routine ,” the Lt. Governor said.

The Lt. Governor and Chief Minister honoured conservancy workers on the occasion. Speaker R. Selvam, Minister for Public Works K. Lakshminarayanan and senior officials attended the programme.