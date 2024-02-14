GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Puducherry CM stresses need to create awareness on road safety among primary school children

Mr. Rangasamy said it was mostly speeding, overtaking and lack of maintenance that led to fatal accidents; there was a need to imbibe road safety lessons from a young age, he said

February 14, 2024 04:00 pm | Updated 04:00 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, felicitated the winners of various competitions held as part of the 35th National Road Safety Month in Puducherry on Wednesday, February 14, 2023

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, felicitated the winners of various competitions held as part of the 35th National Road Safety Month in Puducherry on Wednesday, February 14, 2023 | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS

Puducherry Chief Minister N. Rangasamy on Wednesday, February 14, 2024, stressed the need to create awareness on road safety among children, to prevent accidents.

Participating in the valedictory function of a month-long road safety awareness programme, the Chief Minister said several accidents could be prevented if vehicle users followed traffic rules. Speeding, overtaking and lack of maintenance led to fatal accidents. Self-discipline while driving could avert loss of life due to mishaps, especially on national highways.

Teachers and parents should educate children on the necessity to follow traffic rules, he said. “There is a need to imbibe lessons of road safety at a very young age. Education on road safety should start at the primary school level,” the Chief Minister said.

“As far our region is concerned, accidents can be prevented to a large extent. Everything is accessible within a short distance. There is no need for any hurry. Parents should advise their wards to ride motorbikes without speeding,” he said.

The Chief Minister distributed certificates to winners of various events held as part of the awareness programme. Speaker R. Selvam, Legislator Annibal Kennedy, Secretary, Transport, A. Muthamma and Transport Commissioner A. S Sivakumar were present.

The road safety awareness programme was organised by the Transport Department.

