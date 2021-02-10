Puducherry CM seeks intervention of President in recalling Lt Governor Bedi

PUDUCHERRY

10 February 2021 14:54 IST

The CM alleged Ms. Bedi has been “functioning as a typical autocrat in violation of Constitutional provisions”

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Wednesday once again sought the intervention of President Ram Nath Kovind in recalling Lt Governor Kiran Bedi who, he said, “has been functioning as a typical autocrat in violation of Constitutional provisions and Rule of Law.”

In a five-page memorandum submitted to the President on Wednesday, the Chief Minister said the happenings in Puducherry were “nothing but brutal murder of democracy” and “being the custodian for the Constitution, we humbly request to kindly intervene into the issue to save democracy, federal structure and people of Puducherry by removing Ms. Bedi.” The Lt Governor was taking “unilateral” decisions on administrative, financial and policy matters in violation of business rules and Constitutional principles, he alleged.

Advertising

Advertising

“Ms. Bedi is running a Tughlaq Darbar in an undemocratic (manner) and in violation of rule of law. For instance, when a file related to closure of government press was received, me as Chief Minister and the Minister in-charge decided to maintain status quo, but the Lt Governor unilaterally decided and issued orders to close the press. But when I wrote to Union Home Ministry, explaining the situation, Ms. Bedi then withdrew the order, creating unnecessary chaos in the administration,” the memorandum said.

Citing several instances of her “interferences” which led to stalling of schemes, the Chief Minister said the Cabinet took a decision to provide 10 % horizontal reservation within the State quota to government school students in medical admissions. The Lt Governor reserved the Cabinet decision for the consideration of the Union Government, he said.

In Tamil Nadu too, a decision to provide 7.5 % reservation to government school students in medical admission was delayed by the TN Governor. But when the Madras High Court expressed displeasure upon the delaying act, the Governor immediately gave his assent, he claimed.

“Ms. Bedi while keeping the proposal of Government of Puducherry pending, pressed the officials to complete the MBBS admission procedure immediately and thereby betrayed the poor backward government school students,” he charged in the memorandum.

Many Cabinet decisions such as the implementation of the Universal Health Scheme, distribution of mobile tablets to assist students in e-learning during the COVID-19 pandemic time, distribution of free rice, grant of enhanced pension to fishermen, transfer of SEZ land for industrial development, construction of a flood protection wall in Yanam, VRS for textile mill employees and re-delegation of power to Ministers were delayed or modified in violation of Rules of Business, he alleged.

“Even during French regime, we were not ill-treated like this. They respected the people and never treated us as slaves,” he said.

Urging the President to recall her, the Chief Minister said such a decision will uphold the dignity of the post of the Lt Governor.

Minister for Health Malladi Krishna Rao, Minister for Social Welfare M. Kandasamy and Member of Parliament V. Vaithilingam were present.