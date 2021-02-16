Puducherry CM rejects call for resignation

PUDUCHERRY

16 February 2021

“As far as we are concerned, the government of the Congress-DMK alliance is strong,” the CM said, following calls for his resignation by the Opposition

Dismissing as unjustified the Opposition’s calls for his resignation following a spate of resignations by Congress legislators, Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Tuesday insisted that his government still enjoyed a majority.

Addressing the media after a party consultation on the developments, the Chief Minister said: “As far as we are concerned, the government of the Congress-DMK alliance is strong and all legislators stand united. The Opposition’s calls for resignation are not justified.”

Mr. Narayanasamy added that the government would abide by provisions laid down in the Constitution.