Puducherry

Puducherry CM rejects call for resignation

Puducherry Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy   | Photo Credit: T. Singaravelou

Dismissing as unjustified the Opposition’s calls for his resignation following a spate of resignations by Congress legislators, Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Tuesday insisted that his government still enjoyed a majority.

Addressing the media after a party consultation on the developments, the Chief Minister said: “As far as we are concerned, the government of the Congress-DMK alliance is strong and all legislators stand united. The Opposition’s calls for resignation are not justified.”

Mr. Narayanasamy added that the government would abide by provisions laid down in the Constitution.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 16, 2021 4:52:01 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/puducherry-cm-rejects-call-for-resignation/article33851335.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY