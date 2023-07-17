Puducherry CM Rangasamy to attend NDA meeting in New Delhi on July 18

July 17, 2023 02:56 pm | Updated 02:58 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy will be attending a meeting of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) scheduled to be held in New Delhi on Tuesday, July 18, 2023.

National president of the Bharatiya Janata Party J.P. Nadda has invited Mr. Rangasamy’s All India N. R Congress (AINRC), a constituent of NDA, for the meeting, said a source in AINRC

“The Chief Minister has received the invitation from Mr. Nadda and he will be attending the meeting on Tuesday,” said an official in the Chief Minister’s Office.

The NDA meeting will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other leaders of BJP’s alliance partners. Tuesday’s scheduled meeting was considered as a show of strength ahead of the 2024 Parliamentary polls.

The AINRC has formally become part of NDA before the 2021 Assembly elections in the Union Territory. The party fought the polls along with BJP and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK). The alliance emerged victorious and formed the first NDA government in Puducherry.

BJP’s preparations for 2024 LS polls

A few months after the government formation, the BJP had declared its intention to field its nominee for the Lok Sabha polls. As part of its preparations for the lone seat from the Union Territory, the party’s Central leadership has appointed Union Minister of State for Fisheries L. Murugan as in-charge for the polls.

Following his appointment, the Minister had made several visits to Puducherry to interact with booth level workers.

