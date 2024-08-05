GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Puducherry CM Rangasamy reiterates demand for Statehood in Assembly

Updated - August 05, 2024 03:30 pm IST

Published - August 05, 2024 03:29 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Puducherry Chief Minister N. Rangasamy. File

Puducherry Chief Minister N. Rangasamy. File | Photo Credit: S.S. Kumar

Reiterating the demand for Statehood for Puducherry, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy on Monday, August 5, 2024 urged the Members of Parliament representing the Union Territory to raise the issue of Statehood in Parliament.

Winding up the discussion on the Motion of thanks to the Lieutenant Governor’s address in the Legislative Assembly, the Chief Minister said as a Union Territory, files processed by the elected government have to be cleared by the Lieutenant Governor and on many on occasions, the decision making gets delayed. In order to avoid such hurdles, successive governments have approached the Union government for getting Statehood, he said.

“Even our government has made the demand but the Centre has ruled out changing the status of UT. It is essential for us to get Statehood for speedy implementation of welfare and development programmes. Our Members of Parliament should raise the issue with Centre,” the Chief Minister said.

When Opposition leader R. Siva intervened to demand for a delegation of legislators being taken to meet the Prime Minister, the Chief Minister said “you (INDIA bloc) have also more numbers this time in Parliament. You can also speak for us in Parliament to get Statehood,” he said.

The Chief Minister said several welfare and development initiatives were taken up in the recent months. The government has decided to reopen ration shops for distribution of free rice and pulses, sugar and oil at a subsidised rate.

After the agency appointed by the government prepares the master plan for development of 750 acres of land at Sedarapet-karasur area, steps will be take to establish industrial units there. Also, the government has decided to re-open Lingareddipalayam sugar mill with private participation, he said.

Top News Today

