Puducherry CM Rangasamy blaming officials to hide his failures: Narayanasamy

Mr. Rangasamy has shown his administrative incompetence by announcing schemes without setting aside funds, stated Mr. Narayanasamy

May 11, 2023 03:39 pm | Updated 03:40 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
V. Narayanasamy. File

V. Narayanasamy. File | Photo Credit: T. Singaravelou

Former Chief Minister of Puducherry V. Narayanasamy on Thursday, May 11, 2023, said Puducherry Chief Minister N. Rangasamy was trying to put the blame on officials in a bid to hide his administrative failure.

Addressing a press conference, the senior Congress leader said the Chief Minister had made announcements in the budget without making adequate financial allocations for schemes such as subsidy for LPG cylinder and other welfare programmes.

The Finance Department and Chief Secretary have returned the files pertaining to new schemes announced in the budget.

The programme to provide monthly assistance of ₹ 1,000 to women heads of BPL families also got stalled due to lack of funds, he said.

“He has shown his administrative incompetence by announcing schemes without setting aside funds. The Chief Minister is trying to put the blame on officials to hide his failures. He is now trying to shift the Chief Secretary, the former CM said.

Criticising Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan for her remarks against Villupuram MP D. Ravikumar, the Congress leader said the Lt. Governor should speak upholding the constitutional responsibilities vested with her.

The Lt. Governor should stop commenting on DMK government in Tamil Nadu, he said. The former Chief Minister also reiterated the charge against her of “usurping the powers of an elected government and indulging in publicity governance.”

The former CM claimed that the availability of ganja has increased due to the failure of police to initiate a crackdown on drug peddlers.

