Puducherry CM ‘quashes’ Kiran Bedi’s order

In what could trigger a major showdown between the Puducherry government and the Raj Nivas, Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy has issued an order declaring as “illegal” and “null and void” an order of Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi annulling the appointment of State Election Commissioner T.M. Balakrishnan.

“The appointment of State Election Commissioner of Puducherry is an executive action but his removal can only be through a legislative action as referred in Article 243 K, 243 L & 243- ZB of the Constitution of India, Sec 9(A) of Puducherry Village and Commune Panchayat Act and 15 (A) of Puducherry Municipalities Act,” the order dated January 3 said.

The CM also directed Chief Secretary Ashwani Kumar to ignore Ms. Bedi’s earlier order. Mr. Narayanasamy’s order comes amid his sharp differences with Ms. Bedi on the status of the SEC appointment. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) recently directed the government to appoint the SEC after “due process” and in a transparent manner.

Ms. Bedi claimed that this was an endorsement of her order cancelling the appointment, as the MHA had directed the Chief Secretary to select an officer by an open selection and not nomination as done by the CM.

However, Mr. Narayansamy categorically ruled out any going back on the appointment, as the MHA, in its order, has not cancelled the appointment.