Narayanasamy asks industries to recruit local people

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Thursday said the industries in the Union Territory should recruit local people as replacement for migrant workers who had lefr for their home State.

In an audio message to media, the Chief Minister said the exodus of migrant workers had created a huge demand for workforce in industries. “I have appealed to the industries to utilise the opportunity to provide jobs to local population. They have agreed to consider our request,” the Chief Minister said.

The government was willing to facilitate availability of workforce from the neighbouring districts of Tamil Nadu, he said.

Reiterating his opposition to the Centre’s move to privatise power distribution in the Union Territory, the Chief Minister said his government would not allow the Centre to impose its decision on people.

Extending support to the ongoing agitation launched by the employees of Electricity Department, the Chief Minister said the Centre could not take a “unilateral” decision on a subject which was in the concurrent list.