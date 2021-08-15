Puducherry CM presents police medals

PUDUCHERRY

15 August 2021 17:18 IST

Puducherry Chief Minister N. Rangasamy on Sunday presented medals to meritorious police officers at the Independence Day function.

The Union Home Minister’s Police Medal for Excellence in Police Training was given to Woman Police Constable Francis Jenifer and to Special Grade Assistant Sub-Inspector Muthu Sandirasegaran.

The Chief Minister’s Police Medal for Very Good Service was given to Sub-Inspector of Police (SIGMA unit) Pankajakshan, SI Govindasamy Murugaiyan, Selection Grade Woman Assistant SI Harikrishnan Dhanalakshmi and Woman Head Constable R. Calaiselvy.

The Chief Minister also presented Rajiv Gandhi Meritorious Police Service Medal to 20 police personnel. The Chief Secretary’s Police Station for the Best Police Station was given to Kirumampakkam station.

The Chief Minister also honoured the Directorate of Health and Family Welfare Services and Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Research Institute for their service during COVID-19

Bravery Award

The Chief Minister also honoured P. Iyyanar, a youth hailing from Nonankuppam, for showing bravery to save a 17-year-old boy from drowning at Chinna Veerampattinam.

He also presented a memento to S. Adhavan for his social service. Medals were also given to senior navel cadets Selvan S. Chandran, A. Arnold Dussol, senior flight cadet V. Hari Rajan, junior navel cadet S.Pragathi, junior army cadets A. Simon Peter and A. Angelina Mary.