Puducherry CM Narayanasamy challenges Kiran Bedi on land grabbing issue

Challenging Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi and rebel Congress legislator N. Danavelou to prove their charge that he and his son were involved in land grabbing, Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Thursday said he would demit his office the moment they are able to establish the charges.

“I will resign the moment the allegations are proved correct. Ms. Bedi and Mr. Danavelou should accept the challenge and publicly state that they would resign from public life if they are not able to establish the charges,” he said, addressing a press conference along with Minister for Public Works A. Namassivayam.

Flaying the Lt. Governor for issuing a statement after meeting Mr. Danavelou, that the Congress legislator has orally complained about land grabbing by the Chief Minister and his son, Mr. Narayanasamy said her decision to brief the media without getting a written complaint or proof showed her lack of administrative experience. She did not even wait for obtaining a written complaint or gathering evidence, he added.

Before going public, Ms. Bedi should have waited for a written complaint and forwarded it to the police or Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Chief Minister said. “Anybody can make any allegation. By making an oral submission public the Lt Governor has tarnished my image. It shows her vengeance against me. Ms. Bedi has been trying her best to collect some evidence against me for the last three and a half years,” he said.

Her conduct had brought disrepute to the constitutional position she occupied, the Chief Minister alleged, adding that he had formally complained about Ms. Bedi to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah during his recent visit to New Delhi.