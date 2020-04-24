Puducherry CM, Ministers test negative for COVID-19

Puducherry Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy, his cabinet colleagues and legislators tested negative for COVID-19 on Friday.
The Health Department had on Thursday conducted PT-RCR tests for COVID-19 as the leaders have been visiting potentially vulnerable areas in the containment zones on a daily basis to assess measures to prevent the spread of virus in the Union Territory.
Health Secretary Prasanth Kumar Panda told reporters at the Assembly that all the leaders have tested negative for the virus. As many as 21 elected representatives had undergone the test on Thursday at the Assembly.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.