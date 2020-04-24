Puducherry CM, Ministers test negative for COVID-19

Puducherry Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy, his cabinet colleagues and legislators tested negative for COVID-19 on Friday.

The Health Department had on Thursday conducted PT-RCR tests for COVID-19 as the leaders have been visiting potentially vulnerable areas in the containment zones on a daily basis to assess measures to prevent the spread of virus in the Union Territory.

Health Secretary Prasanth Kumar Panda told reporters at the Assembly that all the leaders have tested negative for the virus. As many as 21 elected representatives had undergone the test on Thursday at the Assembly.