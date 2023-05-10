Puducherry CM lays foundation stone for road improvement projects costing over ₹25 crore

May 10, 2023 03:32 pm | Updated 03:32 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy on Wednesday laid the foundation stone for various road improvement projects to the tune of ₹25.38 crore.

According to a press note, the work includes the laying of approach roads to the Limited Use Subway, service road and drains on 100-feet Road at a cost of ₹5.38 crore; improvement of the stretch from Anna Square to Indira Gandhi Square at a cost ₹10 crore and the laying of concrete roads in the Boulevard, to the tune of ₹10 crore.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Rangasamy said that road development work is being undertaken on a priority basis in the city. Roads covering a stretch of 130 km have been laid so far. The government has also sanctioned ₹66 crore for the implementation of the MLA Local Area Development Scheme in the Union Territory. A sum of ₹2 crore has been sanctioned for each MLA and the work projects would commence shortly, he said.

