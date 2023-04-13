Puducherry CM launches various development works at IGMCRI 

April 13, 2023 12:28 am | Updated 12:28 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy launched various development projects at the Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Research Institute (IGMCRI) on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister and others participated in a bhoomi puja ceremony for the construction of internal roads and stormwater drains at a cost of ₹3.57 crore, a men’s hostel for ₹67.85 lakh and a women’s hostel on an estimate of ₹67.40 lakh.

Public Works Minister K. Lakshminarayanan; S. Ramesh, MLA; G. Sriramulu, Director of Health; C Udayashankar, IGMCRI Director; V Sathyamurthy, Public Works Chief Engineer; college teachers; doctors; engineers officers; staff, and students participated in the event.

The road works are to be completed in eight months and the renovation work of the hostel is to be completed in six months, an official press note said.

It has also proposed to construct 11 operation theatres with state-of-the-art facilities at a cost of ₹32 crore on the 4th floor of the hospital building which is planned to be ready for public use by the end of this year.

Tenders will be floated in a month and work will start shortly thereafter. Also, the construction of an eight-storey hostel building with 240 rooms at a cost of ₹32 crore to accommodate the resident doctors will start in two months.

Repair work to begin

It was also announced that work to repair and renovate the hospital, college, library and related buildings at an estimated cost of ₹6.50 crore would be initiated shortly.

All the work would be completed in one and a half years. It would be in accordance with all the requirements of the National Medical Commission and would be made available to the public, the press note said.