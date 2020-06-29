Puducherry CM, his staff test negative for COVID-19

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy

PUDUCHERRY

29 June 2020 11:49 IST

However, health department has advised home quarantine for Narayanasamy for a week

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy and 51 of his staff working at the Assembly and residence have tested negative for COVID-19 on Monday.

The Health Department conducted PT-RCR tests on Sunday after a staff working at his office and a gunman’s father tested positive for the virus two days ago.

Director of Health and Family Welfare S. Mohan Kumar told reporters that after the staff and gunman’s father were diagnosed for the virus, tests were conducted for 52 people, including the Chief Minister.

Advertising

Advertising

“All of them turned to be negative. However, we have advised the Chief Minister and others home quarantine for a week. Results of test for 32 security staff are awaited,” Mr. Kumar said.

The Chief Minister had in April underwent a throat swab evaluation as a precautionary measure after having been to several places in the Union Territory to assess preparedness to deal with the pandemic.