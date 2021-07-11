Puducherry CM hands over portfolios of Ministers to LG

11 July 2021 15:04 IST

PUDUCHERRY Chief Minister N. Rangasamy on Sunday handed over to Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan the list of portfolios allocated to the five-member Cabinet of the first NDA Government in Puducherry.

The Cabinet led by Mr. Rangasamy, who is into his fourth stint as Chief Minister of Puducherry, comprises A. Namassivayam and Sai Saravanan Kumar (BJP), and AINRC inductees K. Lakshminarayanan, C. Djeacoumar and Chandira Priyanga, who is the first woman Minister in four decades and the first ever woman from the Scheduled Castes.

A GO on the allocation of subjects is expected to be notified by gazette shortly after approval by the Lt. Governor.

The Council of Ministers had been sworn in on June 27, over 50 days since the NDA alliance was voted to power in the April 6.

Since then, the persisting differences between the principal allies, the AINRC and BJP, had further delayed the commencement of a functioning government.

The inordinate delay in forming a functioning government had evoked criticism from within and outside the NDA. On Saturday, the Lt. Governor Tamilisai, while emphasising that she wished to stay away from politics in a gubernatorial role, appealed to the Chief Minister to create an environment for the cabinet to function in the Union Territory.