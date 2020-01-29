Puducherry CM felicitates Padma awardees

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy felicitated Padma Bhushan awardee for literature and education Manoj Das and Padma Shri awardee in the art category V. K. Munusamy, the terracotta sculptor.

The Chief Minister, who was accompanied by Agriculture Minister R. Kamalakannan and K. Lakshminarayanan, Parliamentary Secretary to the Chief Minister, visited Mr. Das at his residence and presented a bouquet and draped a shawl.

The bilingual author who has produced a large body of literature in native Odia and English has made the city his home in 1963. A resident of the Sri Aurobindo Ashram, he teaches literature and Aurobindo’s philosophy at the Sri Aurobindo International Centre of Education. Mr. Das was a recipient of the Padma Shri (2001), the Sahitya Akademi Award (1972) and the Saraswati Samman (2000). The Chief Minister also felicitated Mr. Munusamy at his home. The Villianur-based terracotta artist is credited with several masterpieces, including arguably the world’s tallest terracotta horse measuring 17 ½ feet installed in American International School, Chennai. Apart from several terracotta sculptures across south Indian temples, he has created miniature terracotta sculptures as small as ½ inch. He has participated in various international events in the US, France, Germany and Switzerland.

As part of the art outreach initiatives, Mr. Munusamy has trained Kota tribes, self-help groups and school students in terracotta art.