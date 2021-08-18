Puducherry CM expresses condolences to L-G

PUDUCHERRY

18 August 2021 15:08 IST

Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan’s mother passed away on Wednesday

Puducherry Chief Minister N. Rangasamy expressed his condolences to Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, whose mother passed away in a hospital in Telangana on Wednesday.

“Krishna Kumari’s upbringing of her children led them to attain high positions in society,” Mr. Rangasamy said. Nothing in the world can equal the love and compassion of a mother, the Chief Minister said in his message to Ms. Soundararajan.

Advertising

Advertising

Speaker R. Selvam, Home Minister A. Namassivayam, Agriculture Minister C. Cjeacoumar and Transport Minister Chandira Priyanga were among those who expressed condolences. PWD Minister K. Lakshminarayanan, former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy, R. Siva, Leader of Opposition and BJP State president V. Saminathan also condoled the passing of Ms. Soundararajan’s mother.