Puducherry CM expresses condolences to L-G

Puducherry Chief Minister N. Rangasamy expressed his condolences to Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, whose mother passed away in a hospital in Telangana on Wednesday.

“Krishna Kumari’s upbringing of her children led them to attain high positions in society,” Mr. Rangasamy said. Nothing in the world can equal the love and compassion of a mother, the Chief Minister said in his message to Ms. Soundararajan.

Speaker R. Selvam, Home Minister A. Namassivayam, Agriculture Minister C. Cjeacoumar and Transport Minister Chandira Priyanga were among those who expressed condolences. PWD Minister K. Lakshminarayanan, former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy, R. Siva, Leader of Opposition and BJP State president V. Saminathan also condoled the passing of Ms. Soundararajan’s mother.


