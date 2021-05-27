Puducherry CM announces COVID, fishing ban assistance

Taking charge: AINRC founder and CM N. Rangasamy being sworn-in as member of the Puducherry Assembly by pro-tem Speaker K. Lakshminarayanan on Wednesday. PTI

PUDUCHERRY

27 May 2021 01:02 IST

Around 3.5 lakh ration card holders to benefit from government’s decision

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy on Wednesday said the Puducherry government would soon disburse ₹3,000 to all ration card holders to compensate livelihood loss during the COVID-19 lockdown and also ₹5,500 as assistance to fishermen.

“The government will provide ₹3,000 each to all ration card holders to alleviate the problems faced by the people due to the restrictions imposed to contain COVID-19. The amount will be disbursed soon,” he told journalists after the swearing-in of legislators at the Assembly.

The Lt. Governor has given approval to the government’s proposal to provide ₹3000 each to all ration card holders, the Chief Minister said. Around 3.5 lakh ration card holders would benefit from the government’s decision. The government would also provide adequate compensation to the family members of those who succumbed to the virus, he added.

Advertising

Advertising

Later in a release, he said each of the 15,983 fishermen families in the Union Territory would get assistance of ₹5,500 during the fishing ban period. The fishing ban would be in force in Puducherry, Karaikal and Yanam regions till June 14. The ban in Mahe will come into force from June 1 to July 31, the release said.

The government would incur an expenditure of ₹105 crore towards disbursement of ₹3,000 to all card holders and ₹8.79 crore for the assistance to fishermen.

Earlier in the day, five- time legislator K. Lakshminarayanan was sworn-in the pro-tem Speaker of the 15th Puducherry Legislative Assembly. Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan administered the oath of affirmation and secrecy to Mr. Lakshminarayanan at a function held at the Raj Nivas. Chief Minister N. Rangasamy was present on the occasion.

Later in the day, Mr. Lakshminarayanan administered the oath to elected and nominated legislators. Chief Minister N. Rangasamy and AINRC legislators were the first to take oath.