Puducherry Class 12 results | Federation for People’s Rights asks government to examine reasons for ‘dismal results’

May 09, 2023 12:21 pm | Updated 12:21 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Federation pointed out that the pass percentage in government schools was 85.40% this year, lower than the results of the previous year

The Hindu Bureau

The Federation for People’s Rights (FPR) has demanded that the Puducherry government order a high-level probe into the dip in the overall pass percentage in the Class 12 examinations, the results of which were announced on Monday.

In a statement, G. Sugumaran, secretary of FPR said of the 14,224 students from government and private schools who appeared for the exams, only 13,182 have passed. The overall pass percentage in the Union Territory stood at 92.68%, a dip of 3.45 percent compared to the previous year. Government schools saw a “dismal performance” of 85.40%, which is comparatively lower than the results of the previous year, he said.

Mr. Sugumaran wanted to know the reason for the fall in pass percentage in government schools. Since Puducherry had a robust education system and teachers in government schools were getting hefty salary packages when compared with the wages paid to teachers in private schools, there was no reason why the results in government schools should fall to such a low level when compared to private schools.

Mr. Sugumaran also wanted to know why the government was keeping mum, and not taking any action to rectify the overall pass percentage, which he said, has been on the decline over the past few years.

The government should order a high-level probe to identify the reasons for the poor showing of the government schools, since the future of the students would also be affected if the schools shifted to the CBSE syllabus. There is also a paucity of trained teachers in government schools to handle the CBSE curriculum, he said.

