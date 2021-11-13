Puducherry chosen as a centre for UPSC defence examination

PUDUCHERRY

13 November 2021 21:59 IST

412 students will take the test in the U.T. today

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has selected Puducherry as one of the centres for the Combined Defence Services Examination, the National Defence Academy and the Naval Academy, to be held on Sunday.

The examinations will be held at Vivekananda Higher Secondary School at Lawspet Main Road and Vallalar Government Girls Higher Secondary School at Lawspet.

A total of 412 candidates would take these examinations.

The administration has made elaborate arrangements, including the operation of special buses from New Bus Stand, on the day of the examination, an official release said.