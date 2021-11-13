Puducherry

Puducherry chosen as a centre for UPSC defence examination

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has selected Puducherry as one of the centres for the Combined Defence Services Examination, the National Defence Academy and the Naval Academy, to be held on Sunday.

The examinations will be held at Vivekananda Higher Secondary School at Lawspet Main Road and Vallalar Government Girls Higher Secondary School at Lawspet.

A total of 412 candidates would take these examinations.

The administration has made elaborate arrangements, including the operation of special buses from New Bus Stand, on the day of the examination, an official release said.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 13, 2021 9:59:40 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/puducherry-chosen-as-a-centre-for-upsc-defence-examination/article37477669.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY