Puducherry Chief Minister’s office closed after staff member tests COVID-19 positive

PUDUCHERRY

27 June 2020 15:12 IST

The office has been disinfected and sealed, and the entire Assembly complex will also be sanitised, officials said

The Office of the Chief Minister at the Legislative Assembly has been closed for two days after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.

A multi-tasking staff member, who works at the office of the Chief Minister’s private secretary, tested positive for the novel coronavirus. After disinfectants were sprayed, the office was sealed on Saturday morning. The sanitisation of entire Assembly complex will also take place, an official told The Hindu.

“At least four to five people who have been in close contact with the affected person have been quarantined. The Health Department will make an assessment on the number of people to be tested and they will all be quarantined by evening,” he said.

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy, who was in the office for a few hours, attended to certain immediate work and left around noon.