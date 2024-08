Puducherry Chief Minister turns 74

Chief Minister of Puducherry N. Rangasamy on Sunday turned 74. President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, L. Murugan, Manohar Lal, Mansukh Mandaviya, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam founder actor Vijay, Speaker R. Selvam, Ministers, Legislators and party leaders greeted him.

“He is an experienced administrator who is making numerous efforts for Puducherry’s progress. Praying for his good health and long life,” Mr. Modi tweeted. Ms. Murmu greeted him over phone.

As part of his birthday celebrations, Chief Minister’s supporters decked up the city with banners carrying his photograph and his achievements. His supporters also organised special pujas in temples and offered annadhanam at several places.

