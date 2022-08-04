Puducherry Chief Minister turns 72

The town has been decked up by supporters of Chief Minister N. Rangasamy on the occasion of his birthday on August 4. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

August 04, 2022 20:31 IST

President Droupadi Murmu, Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Ministers and senior officials were among those who greeted Puducherry Chief Minister N. Rangasamy on his 72nd birthday on Thursday. Mr. Rangasamy celebrated his birthday by accepting pleasantries from his well-wishers at his home.

He also visited several temples. Cadre belonging to All India N. R. Congress and many organisations offered free food to people at several places to mark the occasion..

