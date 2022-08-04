Puducherry Chief Minister turns 72
President Droupadi Murmu, Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Ministers and senior officials were among those who greeted Puducherry Chief Minister N. Rangasamy on his 72nd birthday on Thursday. Mr. Rangasamy celebrated his birthday by accepting pleasantries from his well-wishers at his home.
He also visited several temples. Cadre belonging to All India N. R. Congress and many organisations offered free food to people at several places to mark the occasion..
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.