Puducherry Chief Minister seeks special assistance of ₹2,328 crore from the Centre for infrastructure upgrade

May 28, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Reiterating the plea for Puducherry’s inclusion in the Central Finance Commission (CFC) at the eighth governing council of the NITI Aayog in Delhi the other day, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy also sought approval for the ₹2,328 crore grant sought as special central assistance to upgrade infrastructure in the Union Territory.

Devoting a significant portion of his address to highlighting the financial issues in Puducherry, Mr. Rangasamy pointed out that the government had been repeatedly requesting the Government of India to include the Union Territory in the Terms of Reference of the CFC by suitably amending Article 280 (3) of the Constitution.

With the government set to constitute the 16th Finance Commission shortly, this is an opportune moment to submit afresh the request to include Puducherry under the CFC’s purview, he noted.

Referring to the scheme of “Financial Assistance to States for Capital Investment”, Mr. Rangasamy pointed out that the Union Territory had submitted a proposal for grant of Special Central Assistance (Infra), with a total project cost of ₹2,328 crore for creating five major capital infrastructure hubs on the basis of a recommendation by the 242nd Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee of Home Affairs.

In fact, the panel had recommended that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), along with Puducherry (with Legislature), may request the Ministry of Finance to consider including under the scheme of “Financial Assistance to States for Capital Investment”, and this will help the Puducherry government access interest-free financial assistance for its developmental projects.

However, the response was that the scheme of “Financial Assistance to States for Capital Investment” was meant only for States. Since then, the administration has been constantly submitting representations to the MHA and Ministry of Finance to consider the proposal of grant, Mr. Rangasamy said.

He also called for a revision of the funding pattern for Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS). “Regarding the fund allocation for CSS, the Puducherry government is facing the dilemma of neither being treated as a full-fledged State nor a Union Territory.”

Puducherry is not included under the ambit of the Finance Commission recommendation as it does not fall under the definition of “State”. In contrast, it is treated akin to States for the devolution of funds under the CSS funding pattern of 50:50/60:40/80:20/90:10 (Centre:State) and not considered for 100% of CSS funds like with other Union Territories, Mr. Rangasamy pointed out, and called for restoring the 100% funding pattern to ease Puducherry’s financial burden.

While listing out the various schemes implemented by the National Democratic Alliance government in Puducherry, the Chief Minister also gave the assurance that “developmental/welfare programmes introduced by the Government of India would be implemented effectively in the Union Territory for the betterment of the people”.