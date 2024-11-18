 />
Puducherry Chief Minister releases two books

Published - November 18, 2024 09:16 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy released two books authored by S. Sendil Vinod, Professor/ Principal (i/c), Puducherry Cooperative College of Education at a function recently.

The first copy of the books — “Machine Learning in Education: Psychological Insights and Applications” and “Perspectives on Gender, School Society and Women Education” — were presented to E. Sreekala, Dean, Department of Education, Pondicherry University.

K. Selvaraj, Director of Kanchi Maamuni Post Graduate Centre and Research Institute, Rajarathinam, former Labour Commissioner, and representatives of National Academic Press and Shanti Books Publication, Chennai were among those who participated.

November 18, 2024

