GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Technology
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Technology
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Puducherry Chief Minister Rangasamy skips NITI Aayog meeting in Delhi

The Puducherry CM is ‘busy towards preparations for the forthcoming Budget’, says ruling party member.

Published - July 27, 2024 02:00 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Rajesh B Nair
Rajesh B Nair
AINRC founder-president and Puducherry Chief Minister N. Rangasamy. File photo

AINRC founder-president and Puducherry Chief Minister N. Rangasamy. File photo | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, who is heading the National Democratic Alliance government in Puducherry, has skipped the meeting of the Governing Council of NITI Aayog held in New Delhi on Saturday.

The meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was convened with the agenda to discuss the Central government’s plan to make India a developed nation by 2047.

While Chief Ministers of States ruled by the BJP and its alliance partners are attending the meeting, several CMs of Opposition ruled States have announced their decision to skip the meeting to protest against the alleged neglect in the Union Budget to non-NDA governments.

Mr. Rangasamy’s All India N R Congress is running a coalition government with BJP in Puducherry after the 2021 Assembly elections. “He is not attending the meeting because of his commitments towards preparations for the budget session of the Assembly. The Assembly session is set to start on July 31 and the annual budget will have to be presented on August 2. Presentation of the budget is his responsibility as he is also the Finance Minister. There is no political issue involved for his absence from the NITI Aayog meeting,” said a ruling party member.

The Chief Minister had also skipped the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he came to power for the third time. His decision not to attend the meeting is being attributed by Opposition parties to the loss the BJP suffered in the Puducherry Lok Sabha seat. BJP leader and Home Minister A. Namassivayam lost the seat to Congress’s V. Vaithilingam by a margin of around 1. 37 lakh votes.

According to a BJP leader, there is no rift between the alliance partners as was evident in the clearance given for the outlay fixed by the Chief Minister. Also, the long pending issue of re-opening of ration shops has been settled with government initiating steps to procure rice for distribution through Public Distribution System outlets, he said.

“Maybe, the Chief Minister feels little bit embarrassed to meet the BJP top brass as our candidate for Lok Sabha seat was more or less, his choice. But we could not win the seat. That could be the only reason. Otherwise administration is going smooth. Our UT in-charge Nirmal Kumar Surana has clarified that the alliance will continue even after the next Assembly polls,” the BJP leader said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.