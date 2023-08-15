HamberMenu
Puducherry Chief Minister presents awards to police officers, government servants and NCC cadets for their meritorious service

August 15, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy on Tuesday honoured police officers, government servants and NCC cadets in Puducherry for their meritorious service.

At the Independence Day celebrations held on the Beach Road, Mr. Rangasamy presented the Chief Minister’s Police Medal for Best Service to Selection Grade Assistant Sub Inspectors K. V. Ramana Murthy (Special Branch) and M. Selvaraj (Special Task Force, Karaikal).

He also gave Chief Minister’s Police Medal for Very Good Service to Special Grade Sub Inspector A. Simon David Pierrot and Head Constable R. Raguraman.

The award for Union Home Minister’s Police Medal for Excellence in Police Service was given to Special Grade Assistant Sub Inspector K. P. Pradeep Kumar. The Chief Minister also presented Rajiv Gandhi Meritorious Police Service Medal to 20 police personnels.

Inspector of Police J. Babuji received from the Chief Minister the award for Chief Secretary’s Trophy for Best Police Station in the Union Territory for the year 2022. The Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Veterinary Education and Research got the Chief Minister’s award for Best Performance in General Administration. He also honoured several NCC cadets.

