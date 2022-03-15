Puducherry Chief Minister inspects tourism projects at Murungapakkam

The facilities have been constructed on the Old Distillery premises

The facilities have been constructed on the Old Distillery premises

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy on Tuesday inspected the Cultural and Convention Complex constructed on the Old Distillery premises and the Franco-Tamil Village inside the Art and Crafts Village at Murungapakkam.

The civic works for the complex and Franco-Tamil Village have been completed, and the government was looking for various options to utilise the buildings as revenue generating ventures for the Tourism Department.

The complex with a built-up area of 6,000 square metre could accommodate hotels and other tourism facilities. Around 16 rooms have already been constructed and more could be added depending on the requirements. The complex houses two amphitheatres, a gymnasium, a convention centre and a spacious restaurant.

The complex had been constructed at a cost of ₹12. 5 crore under a Centrally sponsored Scheme. The Franco-Tamil Village, constructed at a cost of ₹4.5 crore, has 16 suites built in Tamil, Andhra, Kerala and French styles. The department planned to develop the Franco-Tamil Village into a major tourist attraction by providing more recreational facilities, including boating and heritage walks, at the Art and Crafts Village.

The Tourism Department would soon call for tenders, inviting private players to operate both facilities on a revenue sharing mode, an official said. The Chief Minister also visited Pondy Marina to inspect the facilities available for tourists.