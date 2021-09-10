Puducherry Chief Minister inaugurates illumination projects in U.T.

PUDUCHERRY

10 September 2021 02:53 IST

Boulder seats set up at beach at a cost of ₹36.97 lakh

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy formally inaugurated four projects completed at an estimate of about ₹70 lakh under the Smart City project in and around the Goubert Avenue area on Wednesday evening.

Among the completed projects opened were illumination of the stretch from Kargil War Memorial to the reef and from the Dupleix Statue to the Old Port.

This work was undertaken at an estimated cost of ₹10 lakh.

The Kargil War Memorial has also been illuminated at a cost of ₹9.46 lakh.

Beach beautification

An LED image projection facility has been commissioned at the Beach Promenade at a cost of ₹29.47 lakh and boulder seats set up at the beach at a cost of ₹36.97 lakh.

Tourism Minister K. Lakshminarayanan, Chief Secretary Ashwani Kumar, T. Arun, Chief Executive Officer, Puducherry Smart City Development Ltd and other officials also participated.