Chief Minister N. Rangasamy on Tuesday, handed over a compensation of ₹10 lakh to the kin of a schoolgirl, who was sexually assaulted and murdered by two persons in March. Mr. Rangasamy handed over the compensation to the family in his chamber in the Legislative Assembly in the presence of Speaker R. Selvam.

