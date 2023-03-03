ADVERTISEMENT

Puducherry Chief Minister flags off awareness vehicle on fair price drug stores

March 03, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan flagged off an awareness rally by pharmacy students to mark the week-long celebrations of ‘Jan Aushadhi Diwas’ at Raj Nivas on Thursday

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, flagging off an awareness vehicle to popularise Aushadhi shops in Puducherry on Friday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

The Puducherry government is organising various events to popularise Jan Aushadhi outlets, an initiative of the Central government to dispense generic drugs at affordable prices.

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy along with Speaker R. Selvam on Friday flagged off a vehicle to popularise Aushadhi shops set up under the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana.

Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan had flagged off an awareness rally taken out by pharmacy students to mark the week-long celebrations of 'Jan Aushadhi Diwas' at Raj Nivas on Thursday.

On Friday, she visited a Jan Ausdhadhi shop at Muthialpet and took stock of the medicines available. Talking to media persons, she said 90% of the medicines are available at a very subsidised rate.

The government was taking steps to open more outlets in the coming days. A fair price shop will be opened on Jipmer campus in a few days, she added.

She also suggested opening of drug fair price shops near Primary Health Centres in Puducherry.

