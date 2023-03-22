ADVERTISEMENT

Puducherry Chief Minister expresses dismay over tardy implementation of Smart City projects

March 22, 2023 03:54 pm | Updated 04:11 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The government has no control over the implementation of Smart City, the Chief Minister said. 

The Hindu Bureau

CM N. Rangasamy expressed disappointment over the tardy implementation of Smart City projects in Puducherry | File | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy on Wednesday expressed dismay over the tardy implementation of Smart City projects in Puducherry. 

While replying to a question by Congress legislator M. Vaithianathan regarding implementation of Smart City projects in the Assembly, the Chief Minister said the works taken under the scheme was moving very slow.

“The government’s involvement in the programme is very less. A committee, headed by the Chief Secretary and officials, is overseeing planning and execution of Smart City programmes. By this time, works to the tune of ₹1,200 crore should have been completed but only ₹250 crore works are now taking place,” the Chief Minister said.

The Chief Minister said during the previous Congress regime ₹60 crore worth works only happened, he added. The Committee headed by the Chief Secretary was the sole authority in planning and execution of Smart City projects. The government has no control over the implementation of Smart City, the Chief Minister said. 

As the Chief Minister made the remarks, members cutting across party lines were on their feet expressing strong disapproval on the way Smart City projects are executed. At this point , the Chief Minister said the government wanted the committee to expedite the projects. He also expressed whether the funds meant for the scheme could be executed before July. 

The Chief Minister also informed the house that the government has allocated ₹1 crore for renovation of Aayi Kulam at Muthirapalayam. Raising the condition of Aayi Kulam, AINRC legislator A.K.D. Arumugham said a memorial should be constructed at Aayi Kulam to commemorate its significance in the history of UT. The Chief Minister agreed to consider the legislator’s demand.

Related Topics

Puducherry

