Puducherry Chief Minister distributes awards

Special Correspondent PUDUCHERRY
August 15, 2022 18:44 IST

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy handing over the Chief Secretary’s Trophy for the best police station to personnel of the Muthialpet police station on Monday. | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS

During the Independence Day celebrations at Gandhi Thidal, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy honoured several people, including police officers, for their contributions to society.

He gave away the Chief Minister’s Police Medal to Sub-Inspector of Police E.K. Radhakrishnan, Assistant Sub-Inspector R. Gopathy, police driver C. Gangadharan and Assistant Sub-Inspector K. Murugan.

The Chief Secretary’s Trophy for the best police station was given to Muthialpet police station. Sub-Inspector of Muthialpet P. Sivapragasam received the award.

The Chief Minister honoured 18 police personnel involved in the investigation of a double-murder case registered at Orleanpet police station in 2018. He also honoured PAJANCO, Puducherry Municipality and healthcare workers for their contributions.

