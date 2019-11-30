Puducherry Chief Minister discharged from hospital

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy was discharged from SRM Institutes for Medical Science (SIMS), Chennai, on Saturday at noon. He had been admitted to SIMS for a knee surgery on November 25.

The Chief Minister will be carrying out official work from his residence for a few more days until he is fully recovered, a CMO official said.

Before being discharged from the hospital, the Chief Minister participated in a video-conference arranged by the Kerala Government to discuss GST compensation payment issues. He has sought the support of other States for inclusion of Puducherry under the terms and references of the Finance Commission for obtaining more revenue shares, the official added.