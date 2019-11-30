Puducherry

Puducherry Chief Minister discharged from hospital

A photograph of Puducherry Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy from when he was in hospital. He was discharged on Saturday

A photograph of Puducherry Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy from when he was in hospital. He was discharged on Saturday   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

more-in

V. Narayanasamy had been admitted to SIMS, Chennai, for a knee surgery on November 25

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy was discharged from SRM Institutes for Medical Science (SIMS), Chennai, on Saturday at noon. He had been admitted to SIMS for a knee surgery on November 25.

The Chief Minister will be carrying out official work from his residence for a few more days until he is fully recovered, a CMO official said.

Before being discharged from the hospital, the Chief Minister participated in a video-conference arranged by the Kerala Government to discuss GST compensation payment issues. He has sought the support of other States for inclusion of Puducherry under the terms and references of the Finance Commission for obtaining more revenue shares, the official added.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Puducherry
executive (government)
Tamil Nadu
Puducherry
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 30, 2019 1:21:03 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/puducherry-chief-minister-discharged-from-hospital/article30122565.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY