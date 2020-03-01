Puducherry Chief Minister condemns violence in Delhi

Condemning the violence in northeast Delhi, Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy said the Central government was responsible for the death of innocent people in the riots.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, the Chief Minister said the violence was planned to quell the peaceful protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act that was unfolding in the capital.

‘Most atrocious’

Dubbing the incidents as most “atrocious” the Chief Minister said the police were clueless in controlling the violence as there was no instruction from the top.

“It goes to show that the Central government and BJP instigated the violence. The CAA was brought to divert attention from the failed economic policies of the Central government. Now they have unleashed violence to spoil the peaceful protest against the legislation,” the Chief Minister said.

Briefing the outcome of his meeting with Union Minister for Road, Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari during his recent visit to Puducherry, the Chief Minister said the Ministry had agreed for the four-laning of the stretch from Mahabalipuram to Puducherry at a cost of ₹800 crore.

The Centre has agreed to provide four-lane connectivity from Madagadipet on the Villupuram stretch to the East Coast Road. The project would cost around ₹130 crore.

These projects would certainly ease traffic congestion on the arterial roads in Puducherry, the Chief Minister added.

The government was also looking ways to reduce traffic congestion by constructing more flyovers, Mr. Narayanasamy said.