September 22, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Puducherry Chief Minister N. Rangasamy on Friday called on Deputy Speaker R. Rajavelu, who is recuperating after a surgery at his residence in Chennai. He had undergone a coronary artery bypass graft at the Madras Medical Mission. Mr. Rajavelu was discharged from the hospital on Thursday. The Chief Minister visited him and wished him a speedy recovery, a communication here said.

