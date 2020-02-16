Puducherry Chief Minister calls on Civil Aviation Minister

Puducherry

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy, Ministers Malladi Krishna Rao and M. Kandasamy with Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri in Delhi.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A ministerial delegation led by Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Friday met Hardeep Singh Puri and asked for support to sanction a bigger airport in the Union Territory.

A ministerial delegation led by Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Friday called on Union Minister for Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri in New Delhi and requested him to sanction a bigger airport for the Union Territory. The Union Minister has promised all support in providing land to establish the second airport here, a release from the Chief Minister’s Office said.

The Chief Minister apprised the Minister about the growing footfall of tourists and about the good patronage the two domestic flights received ever since operations resumed from the Puducherry airport.

He requested the Minister to provide air connectivity to Chennai, Tirupati, Coimbatore, Kochi and Mumbai.

Ministers Malladi Krishna Rao and M. Kandasamy were present.

