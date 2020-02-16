Puducherry Chief Minister calls on Civil Aviation Minister

The territorial administration has approached the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation for support to sanction a bigger airport in Puducherry.

A ministerial delegation led by Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Friday called on Union Minister for Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri in New Delhi and requested him to sanction a bigger airport for the Union Territory. The Union Minister has promised all support in providing land to establish the second airport here, a release from the Chief Minister’s Office said.

The Chief Minister apprised the Minister about the growing footfall of tourists and about the good patronage the two domestic flights received ever since operations resumed from the Puducherry airport.

He requested the Minister to provide air connectivity to Chennai, Tirupati, Coimbatore, Kochi and Mumbai.

Ministers Malladi Krishna Rao and M. Kandasamy were present.