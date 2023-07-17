ADVERTISEMENT

Puducherry Chief Minister assures Railways of all assistance for improving rail connectivity of the region

July 17, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Railway official informed the Chief Minister about the feasibility study carried out by the Southern Railway for laying the rail line between Puducherry and Tindivanam and between Perungudi and Cuddalore via Puducherry

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy has assured the Indian Railways of all logistic support for improving rail connectivity from Puducherry.

An official release said, the Chief Minister assured railways of all assistance for development of Puducherry Railway Station and laying of new rail lines connecting the Union Territory. He gave the assurance when General Manager of Southern Railway R. N Singh called on him on Sunday.

The Railway official informed the Chief Minister about the feasibility study carried out by the Southern Railway for laying the rail line between Puducherry and Tindivanam and between Perungudi and Cuddalore via Puducherry. The GM also briefed him about the Karaikal-Peralam railway project.

