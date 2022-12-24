Puducherry champs at Red Ribbon quiz event

December 24, 2022 12:56 am | Updated 12:56 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Puducherry team has emerged champions in the Regional Red Ribbon Quiz Competition for South Zone hosted recently by the Pondicherry AIDS Control Society in association with National AIDS Control Organization (NACO).

The home team was represented by Harshitha from Mahatma Gandhi Government Dental College and Rajasri from Kasthurba Government College for Women.

In the tie-breaker for second place, Andaman and Nicobar edged Andhra Pradesh. Goa finished at fourth place.

G. Sriramulu, Director of Health and PACS vice-chairman, Chitra Devi, project director, Jyotika Cheema and Parul, NACO consultants, and Soundarya, ART Medical Officer, Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital, participated in the inauguration ceremony.

In all, eight teams representing southern States competed in the event that was coordinated by Krishnamurthy, deputy director, IEC and Settouramane, assistant director (Youth), PACS.

Paul Jeyaraj was quiz master. Winners up to 4th place were given cash prizes while all participating SACS were given mementos.