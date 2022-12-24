  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Puducherry champs at Red Ribbon quiz event

The home team was represented by Harshitha from Mahatma Gandhi Government Dental College and Rajasri from Kasthurba Government College for Women.

December 24, 2022 12:56 am | Updated 12:56 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The Puducherry team has emerged champions in the Regional Red Ribbon Quiz Competition for South Zone hosted recently by the Pondicherry AIDS Control Society in association with National AIDS Control Organization (NACO).

The home team was represented by Harshitha from Mahatma Gandhi Government Dental College and Rajasri from Kasthurba Government College for Women.

In the tie-breaker for second place, Andaman and Nicobar edged Andhra Pradesh. Goa finished at fourth place.

G. Sriramulu, Director of Health and PACS vice-chairman, Chitra Devi, project director, Jyotika Cheema and Parul, NACO consultants, and Soundarya, ART Medical Officer, Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital, participated in the inauguration ceremony.

In all, eight teams representing southern States competed in the event that was coordinated by Krishnamurthy, deputy director, IEC and Settouramane, assistant director (Youth), PACS.

Paul Jeyaraj was quiz master. Winners up to 4th place were given cash prizes while all participating SACS were given mementos.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.