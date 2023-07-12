Puducherry Centac invites online applications for medicine, dentistry, veterinary medicine

July 12, 2023 10:39 am | Updated 10:39 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Centralised Admission Committee (Centac) has invited online applications from NEET-qualified candidates for admission to first-year MBBS, BDS, BAMS and B.V.Sc & AH in government and self-financing medical, dental and veterinary Colleges in Puducherry.

Applications are invited under the government/All India (Management)/NRI and self-financing quotas, Centac said in a press release.

The online application portal has opened on Wednesday, July 12, 2023. The last date for submitting the applications is July 18, 2023. More details can be accessed at www.centacpuducherry.in.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.