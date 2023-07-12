ADVERTISEMENT

Puducherry Centac invites online applications for medicine, dentistry, veterinary medicine

July 12, 2023 10:39 am | Updated 10:39 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

Candidates who have qualified in the NEET can apply; the last date for online applications is July 18, 2023

The Hindu Bureau

The Centralised Admission Committee (Centac) has invited online applications from NEET-qualified candidates for admission to first-year MBBS, BDS, BAMS and B.V.Sc & AH in government and self-financing medical, dental and veterinary Colleges in Puducherry.

Applications are invited under the government/All India (Management)/NRI and self-financing quotas, Centac said in a press release.

The online application portal has opened on Wednesday, July 12, 2023. The last date for submitting the applications is July 18, 2023. More details can be accessed at www.centacpuducherry.in.

