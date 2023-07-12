HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Puducherry Centac invites online applications for medicine, dentistry, veterinary medicine

Candidates who have qualified in the NEET can apply; the last date for online applications is July 18, 2023

July 12, 2023 10:39 am | Updated 10:39 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The Centralised Admission Committee (Centac) has invited online applications from NEET-qualified candidates for admission to first-year MBBS, BDS, BAMS and B.V.Sc & AH in government and self-financing medical, dental and veterinary Colleges in Puducherry.

Applications are invited under the government/All India (Management)/NRI and self-financing quotas, Centac said in a press release.

The online application portal has opened on Wednesday, July 12, 2023. The last date for submitting the applications is July 18, 2023. More details can be accessed at www.centacpuducherry.in.

Related Topics

Puducherry / medical colleges / higher education / students

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.